New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Natural marble importer and processor Oriental Trimex on Monday announced turning profitable in the year ended on March 31, 2025, on strong growth in revenue.

The company also announced securing a 30-year lease for a black granite mine in Odisha from the state government and projected an annual revenue contribution of Rs 10-15 crore from the mining block.

Oriental Trimex's net profit stood at Rs 8.53 crore in 2024-25 against a loss of Rs 6.48 crore in 2023-24 fiscal. Revenue from operations jumped manifold to Rs 21.02 crore in FY25 from Rs 3.64 crore in FY24, a statement said.

For the March quarter, the net profit was Rs 5.97 crore against a loss of Rs 6.43 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations surged over fourfold to Rs 16.66 crore in Q4 of FY25 compared to Rs 3.01 crore in Q4 FY24.

Oriental Trimex said that it anticipates an annual revenue contribution of Rs 10-15 crore from the mining block awarded the Odisha mines department. The lease, officially awarded on May 21, 2025, encompasses 4.961 hectares in the village of Potteru in Malkangiri District. Operations will commence soon, it added. PTI

