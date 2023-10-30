New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The 7th edition of country's biggest telecom sector event India Mobile Congress saw a total of 1.55 lakh visitors in the past three days, taking the number of footfalls up by 55 per cent from the previous year.

According to data shared by India Mobile Congress (IMC), 1,00,210 people attended the three-day event in 2022.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shines at International Athletics Championship, Dedicates Gold Medal to Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi!.

"As we establish IMC as a premier technology platform going beyond telecom, this year's edition of IMC had a spectacular show of future technologies and engaging discussions spread over 3 days. We are really happy to note the highest-ever attendance of over 1.5 lakh at IMC 2023," India Mobile Congress CEP Ramakrishna P said in a statement.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27.

Also Read | National Unity Day 2023 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.

The attendance on the inaugural day more than doubled to 7,600 from 3,532 a year ago.

The participation from countries in the event also more than doubled to 67 in 2023 from 31 last year.

IMC 2023 saw participation from 402 startups, which was four times higher compared to last year's number.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)