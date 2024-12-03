New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Over 1.5 lakh entities have been recognised as startups by the government till October this year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The Government, with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, startups and encouraging private investments in the startup ecosystem of the country launched the Startup India initiative in January 2016.

Also Read | What Is PM Kisan Yojna 19th Installment Date? Know How To Register and Avail Benefits of This Scheme.

"As on 31st October 2024, 152,139 entities have been recognised as startups by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade)," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Under the Startup India initiative, the Government is implementing three flagship Schemes, namely, Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) to support startups at various stages of their business cycle.

Also Read | Who Is Krish Arora? Know All About 10-Year-Old Indian-British Prodigy With IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)