Amaravati, Jun 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Saturday said the TDP-led NDA government has achieved the milestone of delivering ration to one crore people in seven days.

Recently, the southern state reverted to the old format of distributing ration through fair prices shops after it scrapped the previous YSRCP era doorstep delivery of ration through mobile distribution units (MDU, vehicles).

"A great milestone of delivering ration to one crore people was achieved in seven days," said Manohar in a release, adding that from June 1, ration distribution had begun for over 1.46 core ration card holders through 29,796 fair price shops.

In seven days, he said ration was distributed to over 1.05 crore people, which means 72 per cent of the beneficiaries have received ration.

Further, he noted that doorstep was executed for over 11 lakh senior citizens over 65 years of age and specially-abled people.

