Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Over 20,000 pilgrims have had darshan of the naturally formed ice 'Shivling' in the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas during the first two days of the pilgrimage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday.

The LG said there is an atmosphere of celebration and enthusiasm across the entire Union Territory for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Till now, according to the information, over 20,000 devotees of Baba have had darshan," Sinha told reporters after inaugurating the Yatri Niwas Complex at the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

"Baba's devotees are coming here from various corners of the country, and the people of J-K are welcoming them with open hearts. The J-K government and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) have improved the facilities for the yatris," he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Sinha said some yatris, who have registration for future dates, have arrived ahead of schedule.

"I request them to wait patiently. No one will be asked to leave, but priority will be given to those who have registrations for July 4 or 5," he said.

The Yatri Niwas will accommodate 800 pilgrims and also includes a registration and security block. "Providing safe and adequate accommodation for all devotees is our top priority," the LG said.

He also interacted with service providers and devotees at the base camp.

"Pilgrims are feeling blessed and excited to be part of this journey of faith and tradition," Sinha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)