New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Over 2,300 exhibitors from 30 countries and 7,500 international buyers will participate in three-day Indusfood 2025, beginning Wednesday, at Greater Noida, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said on Tuesday.

The integrated trade fair will host 15,000 Indian buyers and trade visitors, it said.

Mohit Singla, Chairman of TPCI, said the exhibition will provide a platform to bridge the gaps between farmers, technology providers and global markets.

"It not only enhances trade opportunities but also directly improves farmer incomes by creating access to better markets and value-addition opportunities," he said.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan will inaugurate the eighth edition of the Indusfood 2025, which is being organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India with the support of the Department of Commerce.

Apart from the Indusfood food and beverages trade fair at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, the council is also organising the fourth edition of Indusfood Manufacturing (covering food processing technology, packaging technology, ingredients and hospitality technology) and Indusfood Agritech (showcasing agricultural technology, fisheries technology, dairy and poultry farming technology).

The latter two fairs are scheduled for January 9-11 at Yashobhoomi here.

