New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) More than 40 new product launches are expected at the upcoming Auto Expo which will be held under the umbrella of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 from January 17-22, a government official said on Tuesday.

With visas continuing to be an issue, large scale participation of Chinese companies are unlikely although some of them are participating at the expo, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Commerce and Industry Vimal Anand said here at the sidelines of curtain raiser of 'Bharat Battery Show' which will also be a part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

"Last year the mobility show was only held at Bharat Mandapam, but this year, we have multiplied it by three times and we are going to organise it at not only Bharat Mandapam, but also at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention Centre, Dwarka) and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida," he said.

The auto show will be the main attraction, and along with automobiles other segments related to the sector, including battery show and tyre show, besides the electronics show will be held at Bharat Mandapam, he added.

"There are more than 40 plus launches which are going to happen during the auto show," Anand said, these will be across vehicle segments ranging from two-wheelers to passenger vehicles to buses.

The auto show will be a B2B as well as a B2C show and a "huge footfall" is expected, he added.

When asked about the visa issues of Chinese participants, Anand told PTI, "China is still a work in progress. You know the concerns of the various Indian ministries, who are involved in screening of the visitors. We are still working on it. I can't tell you with certainty."

For large scale participation of Chinese companies in the expo, he said, "Visa may be a problem because it is not in one person's hand. In India so many systems are in place about checking the visitors from China."

However, Anand said, "At least some are participating. BYD is going to be there."

Anand said, while the components show will be held at Yashobhoomi, at Greater Noida there will be the construction equipment which will showcase urban mobility infrastructure, comprising not only land mobility and surface transport mobility but also air transport such as drone show, as well as water transport infrastructure.

The organisation of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is being led by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry by joining hands with sectoral industry bodies.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of the Bharat Battery Show that will be held from January 19-21, 2025, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) President Debi Prasad said there will be 20-plus product launches from players in the energy storage and charging ecosystem.

"Last year, IESA had around 50 exhibitors (at the Bharat Battery Show). This year we have already got confirmation from 80 and expecting 100 exhibitors from various countries...and we have not only companies from India, we have companies from across the globe, including USA, Japan, Germany, Italy, Singapore and China," he added.

Prasad said many companies are expected to announce their future strategy and already some companies have made public their plans.

Replus has announced the launch of its new lithium-ion battery products, specially designed for electric trucks (E-truck), while Yuma Energy said it will unveil new Gen 5 Battery and first of its kind DIY charging units.

On the other hand Statiq will be displaying its newly launched compact, quick, and convenient charging solution for electric vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025.

