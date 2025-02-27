Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Over five lakh candidates, the majority of them girls, will appear in the West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations which will begin on March 3, an official said.

Last year 7,90,000 candidates wrote their papers for the class 12 examinations but this year 5.09 lakh candidates will appear in the examinations, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee told reporters on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Of the total candidates 5.09 lakh candidates to appear in the higher secondary examination, 2.77 lakh are girls, he said.

Candidates will write papers in 2,089 examination centres fitted with CCTV cameras to prevent any unfair practice during exams.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

There will be special security features and specific QR codes and bar codes on the question paper-answer sheet to detect any attempt to film and circulate images and track the wrongdoer at the outset.

The examinations will begin at 10 am and conclude at 1:15 pm.

New subjects like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science will be among the 62 subjects in this year's higher secondary examinations.

The higher secondary examinations will end on March 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)