New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Ozone Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it is eying a Rs 1,000 crore turnover in the next three years and has launched the 'Molecule initiative' with an aim to become the world's foremost pain management company.

The company is also targeting to propel itself from 56th position to the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in India in the next three years, a statement said.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

According to the statement, Ozone launched its Molecule initiative with a vision to become the world's foremost pain management company.

"Embracing a legacy spanning three decades, the Ozone Group has witnessed a remarkable ascent, elevating our ranks from 84 to 56 in the last four years," its CMD SC Sehgal said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration Full Schedule: From Ram Lalla’s Idol Installation to Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Everything To Know About the Historic Milestone in Ayodhya.

With a strategic vision, our next three-year plan is set to ambitiously propelling from 56 to the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in India and a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, Sehgal stated.

Ozone Pharmaceuticals Group Director Saurav Banerjee said the company's mission emphasises the commitment to "adding years to life and life to years". PTI KKS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)