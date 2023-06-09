Kohima, Jun 9 (PTI) An agreement was signed among Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority and two entities here on Friday to train school teachers on disaster management through online mode.

Altogether, 10,000 teachers of both government and private schools will be trained for the purpose, NSDMA official Khrolou Koza Lohe said.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), the Department of School Education (DSE) and NagaED, a digital education company, inked the pact.

Lohe said the primary objective of the agreement is to train teachers on disaster management through online mode and also support them in formulating their individual school safety plans.

NSDMA, DSE and NagaEd are embarking on the project to digitise the school safety policy, enhancing its accessibility, understanding, and compliance, the official said.

NagaEd will design and develop the digital compliance module and also provide technical support in rolling it out besides providing training on how to use the platform.

NSDMA would finance the course and act as the facilitator and interlocutor while the Department of School Education will provide the list of teachers for training and enforce such participants for certificate courses, the official said.

The agreement was signed by Commissioner and Secretary School Education Kevileno Angami, Commissioner and Secretary NSDMA Lhouchalie Viya and NagaEd operations manager Marina Dzuvichu in the presence of Joint CEO NSDMA Johnny Ruanggmei and Principal Director of School Education Thavaseelan K .

