New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Fintech firm PayNearby on Thursday said it has partnered with healthcare company M-Swasth to deliver affordable and quality healthcare services to underserved communities through a network of over 3,800 specialised e-clinics.

As part of PayNearby's Digital Naari initiative, this collaboration will enable families to access 24x7 digital OPD consultations, unlimited video tele-checkups, and direct access to 22 specialist doctors, ensuring continuous and comprehensive medical support, a joint statement said.

The initiative also includes free prescribed medicines at M-Swasth e-clinics and offers healthcare coverage for up to six family members for one year, it said.

By making essential medical services more accessible and cost-effective, this partnership strengthens last-mile healthcare delivery, ensuring timely care, it said.

Through strategic partnerships, Digital Naari is equipping women with tools to deliver banking, digital, and now healthcare services, enabling them to drive meaningful financial and social transformation in underserved communities.

"With the integration of M-Swasth into our Digital Naari platform, we are now bringing quality and affordable healthcare to the doorstep of Bharat," Anand Kumar Bajaj, MD & CEO of PayNearby, said.

This partnership will provide medical support to people through a network of 3,800 specialised e-clinics, it said.

