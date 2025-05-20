Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Paysprint, a fintech, on Tuesday announced a USD 1.2 million fund raise from undisclosed investors.

The company said it had set out to raise USD 3 million, and will be raising another Rs 15 crore in the second tranche of the fundraising round.

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

* * *

Godrej Enterprises Group gets 16 new patents

Also Read | Who Was Dr Jayant Narlikar? Astrophysicist, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Passed Away in Pune at 87.

*Godrej Enterprises Group on Tuesday announced that it has been granted 16 new patents by the Indian Patent Office in FY25, bringing its total number of granted patents to 122.

The newly granted patents are in home appliances, green building materials, smart security solutions, and sustainable engineering systems, as per a statement.

* * * *

BSE arm launches four new Factor Indices

BSE's subsidiary Asia Index on Tuesday launched four new BSE Factor Indices from BSE 500 Index Universe with the introduction of quarterly reconstitution for these factor-based indices for the first time.

These Indices have a base value of 1000, and the first value date is June 20, 2005, as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)