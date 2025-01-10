New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A delegation of EPS-95 pensioners met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to press for their long-pending demand for a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 along with dearness allowance (DA).

Under the EPS-95 or Employees Pension Scheme 1995 run by retirement fund body EPFO, the existing minimum monthly pension is Rs 1,000.

According to a statement issued by EPS-95 National Agitation Committee, the finance minister has conveyed to the delegation that their demands would be reviewed and addressed in a sympathetic manner.

Commander Ashok Raut, National President of the committee, highlighted the plight of over 78 lakh pensioners from central and state government PSUs, private organizations, and factories across the country.

Pensioners have been agitating for over 7-8 years for an increase in the minimum pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500, along with DA and free medical treatment for both the pensioner and their spouse.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the demands of pensioners will be considered with great empathy. This assurance gives us hope, but the government must act decisively by announcing Rs 7,500 as the minimum pension with DA in the upcoming budget. Anything less will fail to provide the dignity that senior citizens deserve," Commander Raut stated.

He criticized certain labour organizations for demanding a lower minimum pension of Rs 5,000, calling it inadequate and unfair to the pensioners' basic needs.

He emphasized that Rs 7,500 is the minimum amount required for a dignified life.

Despite the government's 2014 announcement of Rs 1,000 as the minimum monthly pension, over 36.60 lakh pensioners still receive less than this amount, the body claimed.

