Puducherry, Oct 24 (PTI) Deepavali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with pomp and splendour in Union Territory of Puducherry on Monday.

Clad in new attire, people made a beeline to temples to offer prayers.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Ministers, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and leaders from different political parties extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

