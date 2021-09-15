Mathura, Sep 15 (PTI) Kosi Kalan (Mathura)-based PepsiCo plant would become a source for the progress of farmers as well as create employment opportunities, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

"The plant would make the farmers self-reliant as it would process 1.5 lakh tonnes of potatos," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while virtually inaugurating the largest unit of PepsiCo in Kosikalan.

He said that considering the plight of potato growers, he had formed a committee, four years ago, to find out the ways for sorting out the problems of potato growers.

The committee was directed to find out the ways for easy sale of potatos at a price suitable to farmers, Yogi said.

The chief minister expressed his pleasure as the plant would now enable the farmers to grow and become self-reliant.

The produce of the plant would go to all parts of the country and abroad as 'Prasadam' of Brijbhumi, the chief minister said.

Yogi attributed the plant turning functional in record time to efforts by UP Industry Minister Satish Mahana and UP Minister for Dairying, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Laxmi Narain Chaudhary.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the incentive the plant is entitled for is transferred to it.

According to the chief minister, UP is not only the highest cereal-producing state of the country but has a conducive environment for investment.

In the eight districts of Agra and Aligarh divisions, if provided timely seed and training, potato farmers will not only be benefited but it virtually would bring a shot in the arm to this unit, the chief minister said.

He said that due to a positive approach, an investment deal of Rs 1,250 crore in defence could be signed in Aligarh on Tuesday, while a plant with an investment of Rs 800 could come up at Kosi Kalan in Mathura, the chief minister stated.

UP Minister of Industries Satish Mahana complimented authorities of PepsiCo for setting up the plant in a record time of 18 months against the stipulated time of two years.

The state could overcome the teething trouble coming on the way of the plant, owing to the directions of the chief minister and intervention of UP Minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary.

With the establishment of the plant, the long-awaited demand of the area for increasing the income of the farmers and creating employment opportunities could be materialised now, Chaudhary said.

It could provide direct employment to 1,500 persons and indirect employment to thousands.

PepsiCo CEO (Africa, Middle East, South Asia) Engene Willemsen said the partnership cannot be termed complete without an association of UP that covers one-sixth of the country.

It would pave the way for socioeconomic development, he said. HRS hrs

