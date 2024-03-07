New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) PFRDA Chairperson Deepak Mohanty on Thursday launched a web application developed by Zerodha Broking Limited to provide easy access to NPS for subscribers.

The app offers seamless access to NPS to a wider subscriber base, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement.

Mohanty said that there is merit in joining NPS at a young age to harness the benefit of compounding.

NPS provides continuity to retirement saving accounts irrespective of one's employment status and is available for non-resident Indians (NRIs), it said.

As youngsters are tech savvy, the facilitation by Zerodha Broking Limited would expand access to NPS, it added.

