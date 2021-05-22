New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said its board has approved investments totalling Rs 2,202 crore for various power transmission projects.

The Board of Directors and Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects, in their respective meetings held on May 21, have accorded approvals to the investments, it said in a BSE filing.

The Board of Directors approved investment approval for "Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of Power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II - Part-B1" at an estimated cost of Rs 1,184.88 crore

The project will be commissioned phased-wise from December 2021 to September 2022.

The board has also approved investment for "North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-XII (NERSS-XII)" at an estimated cost of Rs 576.42 crore.

The project will be commissioned progressively by March 2023.

The Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects approved capital expenditure for procurement of telecom equipment for building an exclusive dedicated telecom network for National Transmission Asset Management Centre (NTAMC) with an estimated cost of Rs 117.29 crore.

The panel also approved investment for "Transmission System for Power Evacuation from Arun-3 (900 MW) HEP, Nepal of M/s. SAPDC-Indian Portion", at an estimated cost of Rs 179.29 crore.

It is scheduled to be commissioned progressively by April 2023.

Besides, the committee approved "Equity Investment to pay off the State contribution of 5 per cent project cost to UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and expenditure towards procurement of T&Ps and Spares for 220 kV Srinagar-Leh Transmission System" at an estimated cost of Rs 144.42 crore.

The project has a completion schedule of 18 months progressively from the date of investment approval.

