New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday interacted with the industry on preparedness for cyclone Taukate and said that the pharma industry, especially oxygen producers, will be given priority to resume operations once the severe cyclonic storm subsides.

Taukate is expected to reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening and cross between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) Tuesday early morning, which will lead to winds with the speed of over 150 km/h, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the issue of continuous availability of oxygen, maintaining buffer stock of medicines and essential items was stressed in the meeting. Smooth functioning of communication facilities and other utilities also came up in the meeting, an official statement said.

Goyal said that there could be a surge effect post-cyclone, and asked the industry to support health care personnels.

"He also stressed that all the people who are involved in the production of liquid medical oxygen, pharma industry, and all those who make cylinders or products in the supply chain of the pharma industry will be given priority to come back into operation," the statement added.

The minister also directed the railway authorities to closely monitor the situation, and be ready to rush the essential items to the affected areas in the shortest possible time, and provide help in any manner.

The minister said that a round-the-clock control room to monitor cyclone progress is already functioning.

He said that relief material should be properly channelised so that the common man gets the relief and the unscrupulous elements are not able to take advantage.

He urged all the big industries to look after their local area to support small industries, suppliers and neighbourhood industry associations.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting. Besides, senior officials of Indian Meteorological Department, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Railways ministry, NDMA, and states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu also attended the meeting.

Mandaviya said that coastal areas in the western India are having a lot of industries. He said that the state governments are equipped for undertaking the relief and rescue operations, and have the experience in doing so.

The minister, however, emphasized on pre-planning and pre-positioning so as to minimise the damage to essential equipment, cargo or people.

