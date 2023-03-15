New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and actor Ram Charan of Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu ' of the RRR movie will be among the speakers at India Conclave beginning on Friday.

The 20th edition of the India Today Conclave will be held in New Delhi on March 17 and 18, a statement said.

This year's Conclave, themed 'The India Moment', is a powerhouse of ideas and will include insights from the entertainment industry's biggest and best names, it stated.

From the international stage, Ram Charan, an actor who is winning hearts globally, will share his unique perspective on the Oscars, the power of cinema, and breaking geography with epic imaginations and dancing feet, it said.

Among others, dancer Baba Jackson, model Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Ajay Bijli, the visionary behind PVR Cinemas, would also address the event.

