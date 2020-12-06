New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth India Mobile Congress which is scheduled to start from December 8, according to industry body COAI.

The 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) DG Lt Gen S P Kochhar confirmed the programme schedule.

According to Kochhar, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Group founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Vodafone Idea executive chairman K M Birla and Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sanjay Dhotre will be present during the inaugural session.

