New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday dedicate to the nation 660 MW unit-1 of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP) of NTPC, established at an investment of Rs 7,526 crore.

Located at Chatra district of Jharkhand, the total envisaged capacity of NKSTPP is 1980 MW (3X660 MW), NTPC said in a statement.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

This pit-head project will supply majority of the generated power to Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, thereby ensuring 24x7 availability of power at affordable cost in eastern part of the country.

While the project is creating direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region, various community development initiatives are being taken up by NTPC in education, drinking water, sanitation, health and women empowerment.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

The project has also improved the availability of physical infrastructure like approach roads, drainage, communication, transportation facilities etc, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)