New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of bonds to fund business growth.

The board has approved raising of capital for an amount up to Rs 12,000 crore through issue of Basel III compliant AT-1 bonds up to Rs 5,500 crore and Tier II bonds up to Rs 6,500 crore, in one or more tranches, PNB said in a filing.

Also Read | Amazon Smbhav Summit 2022 to Be Held on May 18-19.

AT-1 bonds are considered perpetual in nature, similar to equity shares as per the Basel III guidelines. They form part of the Tier-I capital of banks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)