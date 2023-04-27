New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday said it proposed to infuse Rs 72.82 crore in its Bhutan subsidiary Druk PNB Bank Ltd via a rights issue.

The board has approved participation in the proposed rights issue of Druk PNB Bank Ltd (DPNBL), an overseas subsidiary of the bank, for an amount of Rs 72,82,80,000, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Relief From Irritating Calls! TRAI Introduces New Changes Regarding Spam Calls and SMS From May 1.

PNB holds 51 per cent in the subsidiary as of now.

DPNBL was incorporated on December 31, 2008, with FDI participation, it said.

Also Read | RBI Looking at Business Models of Banks More Closely, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The indicative time period for completion of the rights issue is by the end of August 2023, it noted.

The proposed rights issue of DPNBL of Bhutan is at a premium of Rs 7 (face value of Rs 10) -- Rs 17 per share, the filing said.

After participation in the proposed rights issue of DPNBL, the Bank's shareholding will remain the same at 51 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)