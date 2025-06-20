Jammu, Jun 20 (PTI) Police on Friday attached immovable and movable property of a drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

A single storey residential house and a motorcycle owned by Sajan Kumar of Nowshera area have been attached under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, officials said.

The action was taken as part of ongoing efforts to curb the narcotics menace in the region.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of the executive magistrate, they said.

