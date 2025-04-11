New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A police officer was stabbed in the abdomen in Delhi's Wazirabad on Friday, an official said.

The injured officer, identified as Sub-Inspector Prempal Diwakar, was immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, the official said.

Diwakar is currently posted with the North East Zone PCR at Wazirabad and resides in Mandir Wali Gali, Azadpur.

The authorities have initiated an investigation to verify the circumstances surrounding the stabbing incident. Further details will be provided as the inquiry progresses, a senior police officer said.

