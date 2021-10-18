Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A railway police van caught fire at 6:30 pm on Monday in Katai Naka in Kalyan, a senior civic official said.

Also Read | Apple Unleashed Event LIVE News Updates: New MacBook Pro Models, AirPods 3 & More Expected To Be Launched.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the civic Regional Disaster Management Cell, said the incident took place on Kalyan-Shil road, though there was no report of injury to anyone.

Also Read | What Justin Fontenelle Says It Takes To Grow a Business.

The fire was put out half an hour later though the van suffered extensive damage, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)