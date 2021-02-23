Puducherry, Feb 23 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK in Puducherry on Tuesday accused former chief minister V Narayanasamy of making false statements on the floor of the Assembly during the debate on the confidence vote.

The government in Puducherry fell after the Chief Minister resigned ahead of the confidence vote on Monday following a spate of resignations of party MLAs and a DMK legislator.

Narayanasamy, who headed a Congress-led coalition dispensation in the union territory should have highlighted the government's achievements instead of criticising the Centre and the opposition, AIADMK Legislature Party wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters here.

He said the Chief Minister during his speech had launched a 'tirade' against the opposition for his government not being able to perform during the last nearly five years.

Narayanasamyalong with his other members of his cabinet and legislators of the Congress and DMK had staged a walkout and tendered resignation letter of his government to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Monday without facing the vote of confidence," he said.

"Narayanasamy should have highlighted the achievements of his government, if any instead of criticising the Centre and the opposition parties," Anbalagan added.

The AIADMK leader said that his party was not interested in staking claim to form the government.

He said Narayanasamy should have tendered his resignation as soon as two of his ministers (A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao) had resigned.

The president of local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party V Saminathan, one of the nominated legislators, told reporters here that his party would not stake claim to form the government here.

He alleged that Narayanasamy had "run away" from the House on Monday after making a speech without seeking a vote of confidence.

Saminathan said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Karaikal on February 28 and address a public meeting.

Meanwhile, the Left parties held a demonstration Tuesday condemning the BJP and its allies- AINRC and AIADMK- for "toppling a democratically elected government in Puducherry."

Leaders and workers of CPI, CPI(Marxist) and CPI(ML) participated in the demonstration.PTI Cor SS

