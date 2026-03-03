Nuh (Haryana) [India], March 3 (ANI): UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals ended as the top two teams at the end of round five of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI)'s '72 The League' and as a result booked their place in the Final scheduled for March 6 at Qutab Golf Course in Delhi.

The UP and Rajasthan team tallied 45 and 43 points, respectively, at the end of round five played at Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana, as per a press release.

Rajasthan was tied with Charminar Champions at 43 points after round five, but the former prevailed on a count-back on the basis of their previous margin of victory.

Charminar Champions thus finished third while Nava Raipur (35 points), Mumbai Aces (27 points) and Kolkata Classics (21 points) finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

While UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals will face each other in the Final on Friday, the teams ranked from third to sixth will play each other for the Plate Championship on the same day at Qutab Golf Course.On Tuesday, UP prevailed over Rajasthan in their tie with a 10-4 margin. UP won three out of the five matches in the tie, while Rajasthan won one match, and the fifth match was halved. The winning players for UP were Shaurya Bhattacharya and Arjun Prasad in the Singles and Joshua Seale and Pranav Mardikar in the Foursomes.

Shaurya Bhattacharya, the Captain of UP Prometheans, said, "It was really, really interesting because it just went down the wire. We sort of won our three matches, both singles and foursomes in the beginning, so we were assured that we would be through to the finals. But the way Manoj and Abhinav Lohan pulled off, they were three down, three to play, and they just ended up halving the match, which was really amazing. It just showed a lot of resilience and how hungry we were to achieve our way to the finals."

Ajeetesh Sandhu, the Captain of Rajasthan Regals, said, "It was an absolute rollercoaster. I think when you play individually, you're always in control of what's going on. But I think as a team, there is so much responsibility for, everyone gives it their best, and it is just a different feeling to kind of pull through for the team, and then you know that your match counts at the end of it. So it's an amazing feeling now that we are through." (ANI)

