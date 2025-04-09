Lucknow, Apr 9 (PTI) The Postal Department is launching 'Dak Seva Samadhan Diwas' (Postal Service Resolution Day) on first and third Friday of every month, starting May 2, 2025 in all the districts under the Lucknow Region.

Postmaster General (Lucknow Region) Sunil Kumar Rai announced that divisional officers will be available from 8 am to 11 am in Ayodhya, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lucknow to hear and resolve customer issues related to mail, savings, insurance, Aadhaar, etc.

As per a press statement, the Samadhan Diwas will be organised in the office of all divisional superintendent in the said districts and in Lucknow GPO.

