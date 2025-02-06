Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Mining and Water Resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Thursday said extensive surveys have led to the discovery of large potash reserves in three mining blocks in southwest Punjab.

Goyal said with the latest discovery of reserves in Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts, Punjab has become the first state in the country to have significant potash deposits.

The key locations where the resources have been found include Kabarwala block (Muktsar Sahib), Sherewala and Ramsara block (Fazilka), Shergarh and Dalmir Khera block (Fazilka), he said in an official statement.

India currently imports 50 lakh tonnes of potash annually, primarily used in fertilizers and industrial applications, he informed.

Goyal further clarified that no land acquisition will take place in these areas and potash extraction will be conducted using an advanced drilling system, ensuring zero impact on land ownership.

The government is conducting a thorough environmental and social impact assessment before starting operations, he said.

Potash deposits are located at a depth of 450 metres, and preliminary surveys indicate that adjacent areas may also have substantial reserves, prompting continued exploration, the minister said.

Although the auctioning rights rest with the central government, royalty revenue will directly benefit Punjab, he said.

The state government has already given approval for mining in the Kabarwala block, and once the auction process is completed by the central government, extraction will commence, said Goyal.

He said that three potash blocks cover approximately 18 square kilometers, with further exploration underway in surrounding areas.

In 2024, Punjab earned Rs 288 crore from sand and gravel mining, and 104 new mining sites will be made operational soon, the minister said, adding that 27 locations along Punjab's rivers have been identified for sand mining.

