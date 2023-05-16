New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has urged the Union power ministry to expedite the selection process of the Chairman and members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Earlier, in a letter to Power Minister R K Singh, the engineers' body had requested him to pursue Punjab and Haryana to nominate candidates for their appointments as members in the BBMB.

The government of India must complete the selection process in time to avoid an approaching crisis in the BBMB during the paddy season, it had said.

In a statement on Monday, AIPEF said it "has urged the Union minister of power to expedite the selection process of Chairman and members of BBMB as per past practice."

There has not been any regular member (Power) and member irrigation for the last more than two years, while the term of the present Chairman is also expiring on July 1, it said.

AIPEF further said the Punjab and Haryana governments should forward a panel of three senior power engineers and irrigation engineers, respectively, as per previous practice so that the ministry of power can start the selection process.

