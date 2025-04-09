New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday said it has paid a dividend of Rs 5,363 crore to its shareholders for financial year 2024-25.

PFC is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the Ministry of Power.

"During Financial Year 2024-25, PFC paid a dividend of Rs 5,363 crore (including the final dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs 825 crore) out of which Rs 3,003 crore paid to Government of India," the company said in a statement.

