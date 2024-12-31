New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India on Tuesday said it has inked a green loan pact with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

This facility denominated in JPY for a US Dollar equivalent of 200 million with a greenshoe option of USD 150 million highlights the strategic collaboration between Power Grid and SMBC to develop critical infrastructure for renewable energy evacuation and integration into the national grid, a company statement said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Launch of SpaDeX Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak', Check List of ISRO Accomplishments This Year.

According to the statement, Power Grid has signed a landmark green loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) on 31st December 2024 at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, underscoring its pivotal role in India's renewable energy transformation.

The funds will be instrumental in facilitating renewable energy projects, enhancing grid reliability, and promoting sustainable development across the country. In line with its commitment to sustainable development, POWERGRID has integrated ESG principles into its core business operations and adopted ESG vision and targets.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 1, 2025? Know if Bank Branches Will Operate on First Day of New Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)