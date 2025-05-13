New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Power Mech Projects on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 971.98 crore order from Telangana Power Generation Corporation for the construction of an integrated township.

The order will be executed in 30 months from the date of taking over of site, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, the company has secured a Rs 971.98 crore order from Telangana Power Generation Corporation for construction of an integrated township with infrastructural works consisting of independent quarters, multistoried residential quarters and its associated works at Yadadri Thermal Power Station at Damaracherla, Nalgonda District, Telangana.

