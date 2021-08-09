New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Monday said the electricity sector workers have postponed its plan to go on a one-day strike on Tuesday.

"The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) has postponed one-day nationwide strike call of power employees and engineers after specific statement of Union Power Minister R K Singh that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has not yet been cleared by the Union Cabinet for placing it before Parliament," AIPEF said in a statement.

Also Read | The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021: All You Need To Know About the Bill That Has Been Approved by Both Houses of Parliament.

The NCCOEEE has warned that if any unilateral attempt is made by the central government to place the Bill before Parliament in the current session, then power employees will be forced to resort to lightning strike on the same day.

AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey said the NCCOEEE has served a notice to the power ministry that the strike call for August 10 is postponed till further attempt of the government towards placing this unconstitutional Bill towards curbing the energy-right of poor and rural people of the country.

Also Read | Nokia C20 Plus With 4,950mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,999.

The NCCOEEE will resort to strike action on the day of placing the Bill in any House of Parliament.

He said power employees and engineers across the country will organise one hour protest demonstration in front of all power utility offices and installations on August 10. It is for decrying the "government-dictated police atrocities over the electricity employees and engineers mobilised for peaceful and democratic protest with prior intimation at Parliament Street, New Delhi on August 4, 5 and 6", he added. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)