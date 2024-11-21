Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) Powergrid will renovate crematoriums and graveyards in 658 villages across four Haryana districts -- Karnal, Panipat, Rewari and Kurukshetra -- under the Shivdham Yojana at an investment of Rs 50 crore.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Powergrid and the Development and Panchayats Department in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Gurugram on Thursday.

Powergrid will invest approximately Rs 50 crore through its CSR scheme for this purpose.

Under the CSR scheme, corporate companies are making significant contributions to rural development, which is a commendable step towards social upliftment, an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Industries and Commerce, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department Minister Rao Narbir Singh, and Cooperative and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma were also present during the event.

The MoU was signed by JK Abhir, Director General of the Development and Panchayats Department, and Sanjay Kumar Verma, General Manager of Powergrid.

Powergrid Chairman RK Tyagi stated that over Rs 49.94 crore will be allocated for the renovation of these Shivdhams and graveyards. Under the MoU, boundary walls and paved roads will be constructed for all 658 Shivdhams.

Additionally, sheds will be installed, and arrangements for drinking water will be made at these sites.

Abhir said that the population of these villages is approximately 40 lakhs. Over Rs 10.97 crore will be spent on the reconstruction of Shivdhams in 198 villages of Karnal district, over Rs 18.46 crore on Shivdhams in 237 villages of Kurukshetra district, over Rs 5.15 crore in 106 villages of Panipat district, and Rs 15.35 crore in 117 villages of Rewari district.

