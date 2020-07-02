New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday lauded SAIL for achieving its highest-ever monthly sales at 12.77 lakh tonnes (LT) in June.

At 12.77 LT, the sales were 18 per cent higher as compared to 10.80 during the corresponding month of 2019, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

The company said that out of 12.77 LT, exports contributed 3.4 lakh tonnes.

SAIL has achieved the highest-ever June month sales during June 2020 and Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also congratulated SAIL for achieving the level, the PSU said.

In a tweet, Pradhan said, "Record June sales and exports by SAIL is indicative of the buoyancy and sharp recovery our economy is witnessing. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India will turn every challenge into an opportunity with Ispati Irada and script success story of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said the country has entered 'Unlock 2' and gradually, the pace of industrial activities has started picking up. "The market is looking up along with the consumption and SAIL is geared up to leverage all its potential to meet the demand."

At the same time, avenues in the export market have also opened up and the company is relentlessly working to meet the offshore demand.

He said, "The challenges have also opened up new opportunities. We are gradually increasing the production in tandem with the market demand. Continuing with our safety measures being strictly adhered to at the workplaces, our employees continue to put in their dedicated efforts to rise to the occasion."

He added that this remarkable performance is a testimony to the company's commitment towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat and contribution in Vocal for Local.

On Wednesday, SAIL flagged off the first rake of R-260 grade vanadium alloyed high strength 260 metre rails to the Indian Railways. The grade has been produced for the first time in India on demand of Indian Railways.

