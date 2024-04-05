Deoria (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) A Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Amdiha Village, when Durgesh Paswan (28), posted at the Khampar police station, had gone home on leave, Circle Officer (CO) Bhatpar Rani Shivpratap Singh said.

The family members found Paswan hanging from the ceiling on Friday morning and approached the police, the CO said.

Paswan was earlier posted at Gauri Bazar police station and was recently transferred, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered at the Jhangha police station. Further investigation is underway, he added.

