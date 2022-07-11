Latur, Jul 11 (PTI) A 15-year-old pregnant girl admitted in Latur's Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital fled the facility, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 89 Steno, Driver And Work Assistant Posts at barc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

She was taken there from a state-run children's home after she complained of stomach pain, the Gandhi Chowk police station official said.

Also Read | Chromecast With Google TV Launched in India at Rs 6,399; Check Availability Here.

"She had eloped with a man and was brought to the children's home after he abandoned her. She is eight months pregnant. She left the hospital when staff and police were busy preparing case papers etc. A search is underway for her," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)