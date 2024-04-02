Muzaffarnagar, Apr 2 (PTI) A pregnant woman and her husband died while their 2-year-old daughter was severely injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place under the Jhinjhana police station area.

Imran (30), his wife Zindi (28), who was eight months pregnant, and their daughter were going to a hospital for her ultrasound when the truck hit their motorcycle on Unn road, said Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The victims' daughter has been hospitalised, he said.

Kumar said a case has been registered against the truck driver, who managed to flee from the spot.

