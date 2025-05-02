New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Laptop brand Primebook has announced it has secured a fundraise of USD 2 million in a mix of equity and debt, according to a release.

The pre-series A round saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures, Auxano Capital, and NexG Devices, along with high-networth individual investors including Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, and Bhavesh Gupta, Ex COO, Paytm.

"Primebook secures USD 2 million in pre-series A funding from Inflection Point Ventures, Auxano Capital, NexG Devices, and Reputed HNIs to enhance access to cost-effective technology for Indian users," the release said.

Built in India, Primebook said its goals is to democratise computing for students and digital-first learners.

"Founded by Chitranshu Mahant and Aman Verma, the brand combines hardware innovation with software intelligence to deliver smart, affordable, and student-centric laptops powered by its proprietary Android-based operating system, PrimeOS," it said.

The capital raised in this funding round will be strategically deployed across multiple verticals -- R&D and product innovation, brand development and awareness, and business growth.

