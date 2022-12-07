Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Singapore-based Princeton Digital Group (PDG) on Wednesday said it has opened a data centre in Navi Mumbai with an investment of USD 300 million.

The company has launched its flagship data centre in Airoli in two buildings spread over a 6-acre land parcel.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The campus will deliver secure and scalable data centre capacity to hyperscalers -- large cloud, content, commerce and fintech companies, a statement said.

The 'MU1 data center' provides 48 MW of critical IT capacity, it said, adding that the facility was built 20 months ahead of scheduled timelines.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-27 Result Today on December 07, 2022 at 3 PM, Watch Live Streaming of the Lucky Draw Winner List.

The MU1 will be powered up to 40 per cent by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption, the statement said.

"India is one of the fastest growing data center markets in the world today and is a key focus market for PDG," its chairman Rangu Salgame said.

The company, backed by Warburg Pincus, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), has a presence in five countries with a portfolio of 20 data centres and 600 MW capacity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)