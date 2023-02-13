Jalna, Feb 13 (PTI) Defective examination system has given birth to private coaching classes and mass copying in exams, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Managing Director Vivek Sawant has said.

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

He was speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at a programme held in a college in Jalna on Saturday.

Also Read | Smoking Tobacco, Vaping E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of COVID-19 in Healthy Young People, Says Study.

Lauding the NEP, Sawant said the examination system under it would be comprehensive and facilitate continuous assessment of a child.

He claimed the present examination system does not assess the overall quality of a child and called for overhauling it.

“How can a child be judged through an examination of two or three hours?” he asked.

The "defective examination system has given birth to private coaching classes" and they have a whopping turnover, he said.

He also targeted teachers wasting their energy on forming associations, fighting for salary hike and other benefits, thereby degrading the quality of education.

Sawant said in Finland, irrespective of political parties, teachers' organisations frame the education policy as they know the need and pulse of the society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)