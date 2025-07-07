Faridabad, Jul 7 (PTI) Two private guards at Sector-10, Faridabad allegedly beat a man with sticks to death. They told police after arrest that they did it believing he was a thief in the Rajasthan Seva Sadan area, officials said Monday.

The two security guards were arrested on Sunday and were sent to two days of police remand after being produced in a city court.

The victim's brother, Abhishek, in his complaint to the police, said his father and brother worked as cleaners at the Rajasthan Seva Sadan.

On July 6, we found my brother Vikas's body on the road near Rajasthan Seva Sadan, he said. "Later, I found that Vikas was beaten to death with sticks by Chaman and Vijay Kumar. Both work as guards in Sector-10."

A case was registered based on Abhishek's complaint under sections of murder in Sector 8 police station.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they work as security guards in Sector 10. On the night of July 5, they saw a young man in the area," a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

Thinking he was a thief, they beat him with sticks and he died, the spokesperson said. "We are questioning the accused after taking them on police remand," the officer added.

