New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old property dealer was shot dead allegedly by some men in Kanjhawala area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Friday.

Ajay Dabas, a resident of Pooth Khurd village, was shot dead near his residence on Thursday night allegedly by persons who came in a car, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

Police said that Dabas had a dispute with some persons known to him a week ago.

The men caught Dabas on Thursday night and shot him dead after an heated argument took place, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)