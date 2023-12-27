Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Wednesday inaugurated the new office premises of PSB Alliance Private Limited (PSBA) in the presence of IBA chairman Sunil Mehta.

PSBA is an umbrella organisation for all public sector banks created for providing common IT and business services, an official statement said.

Joshi said projects being carried out by the company will create a strong impact for banks and their customers and will go a long way in meeting social, economic and commercial objectives of lenders.

He also appreciated the work and projects being carried out by PSB Alliance and extended his wholehearted support to the company for its various projects.

