New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Public sector enterprises (PSEs) should strengthen internal decision-making and project implementation capabilities for improved performance, SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said on Friday.

Chaudhary, who is also the chairman of CII PSE Council, made the remarks while addressing a PSE Summit organised by the industry chamber.

Also Read | Tecno Pova With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Be Launched in India on December 4, 2020.

"He has emphasized on strengthening the cost competitiveness, internal decision making and the project implementation capabilities of the PSEs for their improved performance," a statement issued by SAIL quoted Chaudhary as saying.

He also said there are ample opportunities for CPSEs to create a synergy among themselves to improve their performance and contribute towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, the statement added.

Also Read | Redmi Watch With Heart Rate Tracking & 230mAh Battery Launched, Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)