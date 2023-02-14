New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Power trading solution provider PTC India has posted 66 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 104.48 crore for December quarter 2022-23.

In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 62.91 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.

Total income declined to Rs 3,146.91 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,338.40 crore in the same period a year ago.

