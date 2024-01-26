Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) The central government is working to "snatch away the freedom" of the country, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged on Friday referring to record suspensions of MPs in the Winter Session of Parliament.

He said the country is governed by the Constitution which is "not being followed" by the central government. The BJP-led central government, he alleged, is functioning in an "autocratic manner".

After unfurling the tricolour at the party office, he told reporters, "The government at the Center is not following the Constitution. The country is run by the Constitution. We have freedom of speech but today public representatives are not allowed to express their views."

"In a way, the central government is working to snatch away the freedom of the country," he said.

He said 150 MPs were suspended in Parliament for raising the issue of parliament's security.

"The law which should have been passed after discussion with the public representatives was passed in a hurry," he said.

A total of 146 MPs -- 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended for unruly behaviour in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Dotasra alleged that the kind of environment prevailing in the country is a "threat" to the Constitution.

"The central government has adopted a dictatorial attitude and has violated the limits of the Constitution. We Congressmen have resolved that we will sound the bugle against them and will work to save democracy," he said.

