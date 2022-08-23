Puducherry, Aug 23 (PTI) Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Tuesday extended his greetings and wishes to Draupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankar who were elected as the country's President and Vice-President respectively.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hike for Central Government Employees in September? Check Update Here.

As soon as question hour was completed in territorial Assembly, the Speaker complimented the President and Vice President and referred to their services in different capacities.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12T Pro Listed on Google Play Console, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Selvam said that on his personal behalf and on behalf of the House and the people of the Union Territory of Puducherry he was extending greetings to them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)